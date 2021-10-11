Marriage should be taught in schools – Lawyer advises

Private legal practitioner Frederick Asamoah

Private legal practitioner Frederick Asamoah has advised that marriage should be taught in schools.

According to the lawyer, pre-marital counselling is not enough within six months in the church because marriage is a long term relationship.



“Marriage is a long term relationship so we need people we can learn from in a long time even if we can we should learn in school,” he said



In an interview on 'My lawyer my Counselor' show hosted by Dakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, the lawyer said marriage should be added to SHS courses to teach the students how to relate and tolerate people because the six-month counselling in the church won’t help.



“To me, marriage should be taught in various schools, let’s add it to somewhere in our curricula at secondary school, teach people how to relate and understand tolerance and patience else this small counsellor won’t help," he advised

Mr Asamoah revealed that marriage comes out of a relationship and it will also teach the students how to manage their husbands and wives.



“Marriage comes out of relationship to stay with people, how to tolerate people, difficult times so that will help you to manage your husbands or your wife’s at the appropriate time.



“If we could guide the children and students before they get into relationships, it will be a better thing,” he added.