12
Menu
Entertainment

Marriages among Ghanaians abroad mostly fail because of money, not infidelity - Woman explains

Koran Marraige US-based Ghanaian, Akua Asantewaa Koramoah spoke to this reporter

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian, Akua Asantewaa Koramoah, has disclosed that the cause of divorce among Ghanaians abroad is financial issues and not infidelity.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Mrs Koramoah stated that when the men file for their wives to join them abroad, they tell them lies and prevent them from getting close to Ghanaians.

“Because they filed for their wives, they expect the women to give their wages to them and beg. If they disagree on where the money should go, it causes many issues.

"If your husband tells you not to mingle with other Ghanaians, he wants to cheat you. He doesn’t want you to learn how things work abroad,” she said.

Speaking on joint bank accounts among couples, Mrs Koramoah revealed that for husbands or wives who file for their partners, it is compulsory to set up a joint bank account.

“The joint account causes a lot of issues. The bank statement comes, and you’ve paid for items you have never seen. That is what causes many divorces, not infidelity.”

“African women understand that men cheat, and they will always cheat. They are not transparent with money, and when the women find out, it ends up in divorce,” she told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.

Source: SVTV Africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Social media users lambast GH¢25 million Cathedral funding amid impact of June 3 floods
How the fast-rising Alpha Hour's tens of thousands army marched on an evangelical atheist
Prof Ahwoi recounts interviewing JJ in OB van at Burma Camp after June 4 coup
This is war, what 'childish behaviour' is this? - Pratt Blasts #FixtheCountry activists
Afia Schwar is a canker because we gave ‘too much room for buffoonery’ – Pundit
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP