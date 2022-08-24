'Married man' Adom-Otchere replies KKD over 'disrespectful' claim about his alleged concubine

Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana

Paul Adom-Otchere dedicated almost a quarter of an hour by way of commentary in response to a recent critique by ‘senior brother’ and veteran broadcaster, Kwesi Kyei Darkwah, alias KKD.

The Tuesday, August 23, 2022 reply was his second reply to KKD on an issue that started with the latter’s critique of perceived government corruption on the part of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta relative to Ghana’s debt and activities on the international capital markets.



KKD’s allegation of corruption on the part of Ofori-Atta received a mild response from Adom-Otchere last Thursday when he argued that KKD was wrong with his position on the issue.



The broadcaster, who is also known as ‘The Finest’ hit back at Adom-Otchere on Onua FM’s Morning Show on Monday, where among others he said Adom-Otchere was being used by others to disrespect elderly people.



His reference to an event at Movenpick and how Adom-Otchere allegedly came with a mistress is where the Good Evening Ghana host based his commentary. Adom-Otchere expressed regret that a refined person like KKD had chosen to publicly disrespect a woman he did not know.



“My senior brother Kwesi, what can I say, when you are dealing with people that you love, it is really difficult … What I can say is that assuming without admitting that the narrative that he put out is true because it is partly incorrect but that is not important.



“I watched the video and I think that the way he refers to mistress and former mistress; I think is very disrespectful of women and I thought the society has grown beyond that. This is totally disrespectful of women,” he lamented.

KKD in his ‘attack’ related that Adom-Otchere attended an event he organized with a woman who he described as clingy adding that she may have come with Adom-Otchere because of his money, but the Good Evening Ghana host found that allusion distasteful.



“You don’t know the woman that you are talking about, you don’t know whether her profile is better than mine and yours put together and then you talk about her being clingy and it is because of your money and what’s not. That is so disrespectful.



“I thought that culture was gone. You disrespect a senior person like that, Kwesi, you are a senior person, you are an important person and then you throw invectives about women as if they are nothing,” he added.



He insisted that the label of the veteran broadcaster was befitting of the status of KKD but he needed to sit out making such statements that dent his personality and the work he has put in over the years.



He advised KKD to avoid going down the path of disrespecting women because it could lead to arrest and jail time. He, however, restated his love for KKD and begged persons close to him to reach out to him on such unfortunate positions in public discourse.





