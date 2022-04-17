4
Married women must endure ‘certain things’ from men for peace to prevail – Counselor

Charlotte Oduro Red 2.png Counselor Charlotte says women need to endure certain situations in marriage

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Counselor Charlotte Oduro has said in order for peace to prevail in a marriage, it is important for wives or women to learn to endure certain things from their husbands.

According to the popular counselor, men were born to rule and have egos. As a result, problems may arise in the marriage.

Counselor Mrs Oduro said women must learn to stomach these things.

“If a household will stand, it depends on the woman ‘swallowing’(allowing) certain things for peace to reign in the house. Because sometimes men are egoistic. And if you want to deal with him according to his ego, there can never be peace at home because they are born to rule. Every man is born to rule,” she said.

She added that a man who will succeed will largely depend on the woman in his life. A good woman will take him far and a bad woman will hurt him.

“Men are most influenced by women. So if the man gets a good woman, the man will go far. If he gets a bad woman, he’s dead.”

