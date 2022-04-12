1
Menu
Entertainment

Married women who keep male friends are cheats or harlots – Lawyer

Maurice Ampaw?resize=709%2C528&ssl=1 Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Vociferous Lawyer Maurice Ampaw says there is no way married women should keep male friends.

He contends that any married woman who keeps male friends is either a harlot or cheats on her husband.

In his estimation, the only male friend of a married woman should be her husband.

This he says is because if a married woman keeps male friends, there is no way one will not propose to her.

Apart from proposing to her, the Lawyer says the husband will certainly be competing with her friend.

“Every woman can take male friends when they are not married but immediately you marry you don’t need to keep male friends. Your husband should be your friend. Any woman who gets married and keeps males friends either cheats or is a harlot.

Any married woman who has say ten male friends, one will propose to her. What’s even sad is that you don’t know your wife’s male friends so you’ll be competing with them,” he said.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide