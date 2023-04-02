Marry who gives you peace not who wears fancy wigs - Afia Pokuaa on Harold Amenyah’s wife

Actor Harold Amenyah and wife

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his wife, Irene, dominated social media conversations on April 1, after videos and photos from their customary marriage hit the internet.

Harold's wife who looked elegant and snatched in a fully beaded kente gown was unfortunately called out for her choice of hair. The bride who comfortably rocked a pixie fringe for her big day ended up being trolled by critics.



Broadcaster, Afia Pokuaa popular known as Vim Lady, has waded into the conversation by defending the actor and his wife.



She implicitly stated that not every man is interested in settling down with a fancy woman. One who is so much invested in buying and wear the best hair extension or clothes or a people-pleaser.



In Afia's goodwill message to the couple, she wrote: "You marry based on who will be your PEACE and support your GROWTH not who social media likes or who wears the best wigs and fancy dressing."



Parts of her Facebook message read: "I PRAY that this marriage is blessed to be a testimony to the world @haroldamenyah congratulations to you and wifey."

