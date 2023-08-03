Marrying Praye Honeho saved me from 'wasting my life' – Berevely Afaglo admits

Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo

Mrs. Beverley Afaglo Baah, the wife of 'Praye Honeho', has stated that getting married to her husband saved her from 'wasting her life'.

According to her, before getting married she was wild and filled with youthful exuberance but had to leave everything behind and focus on making her marital home better.



Beverly Afaglo made this revelation while speaking on her marital affairs during an interview on Kingdom FM.



The renowned actress also revealed that, although marriage has saved her from living wild, it has also slowed down her acting career as compared to her colleague actresses who are still not married.

“I don’t compare myself to anybody because at the end of the day, I’m grateful that when you mention Ghanaian actress I’ll be there. If not for that (marriage), I would have done a lot of things”, Beverly Afaglo told Fiifi Pratt on the show “Afro Joint”.



“I’m happy I got married, otherwise I would have done a lot of things. I would have wasted my life because I was wild. It made me stop a lot of things so it’s good”, she added.