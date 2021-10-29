Marrying a pastor not easy; you share him with the church – Ceccy Twum

Singer, Ceccy Twum

Gospel musician Ceccy Twum has disclosed that it is difficult to be a wife of a pastor.

According to the gospel musician, who is the wife of a pastor, their calling as leaders of the church makes it difficult for their spouses to have them all to themselves.



Mrs. Twum made the revelation on Thursday, 28 October 2021 on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show 'Ayeeko Ayeeko' hosted by Nana Romeo.



She said sometimes, members of the church think the pastor is their bona fide property and, therefore, these pastors spend little time with their partners.



She noted that some church members could call at ungodly hours when the couple is supposed to be having a quiet time.

“If you’re a lady who wants attention, it will be difficult to get that attention if you’re married to a pastor because their time is for the church,” she stated.



“To the ladies out there, I want to remind you that getting married to a pastor is not easy. As a pastor’s wife, you share your husband with others in the church,” Ceccy Twum added.



She further noted that being a wife of a pastor is a calling replete with difficulties.