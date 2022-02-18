Marrying one woman doesn't bring glory to God - Counselor Lutterodt

Counselor Lutterodt advises married men

Marriage and relationship commentator, Counselor George Lutterodt, has said that as a public figure, marrying one person does not glorify the Lord enough, hence one needs to marry more than one.



This statement by the controversial counselor was made while celebrating media personality, Abeiku Santana, on his birthday in the studios of Okay FM on February 16, 2022.



“I pray God gives you the gift of long life so you can marry a lot, because if you have a lot of women after you, marrying one doesn't bring glory to God,” he said.

Quite recently, Counselor Lutterodt endorsed extramarital affairs, saying it has been ordained by God.



According to him, God purposely designed side chicks to help strengthen marriages.



“Side chicks have been blessed by God to follow married men, every woman who follows a married man. God has been blessed you and he has given you long life,” he said in an interview on Okay FM.



Meanwhile, to support his argument, the counsellor explained the levels in relationships women tend to have with men as being from friendship, to being baby mamas and then to side chicks.



