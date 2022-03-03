Martha Ankomah’s mother’s heart-melting advice to Gloria Sarfo

Martha Ankomah’s mother consoles Gloria Sarfo

Mother of popular Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah, has given some consoling words of advice to Gloria Sarfo, who is currently grieving the loss of her mother.



During the one-week observation of Gloria Sarfo’s late mother held on February 28, 2022, Martha Ankomah’s mother stormed the stage, grabbed the microphone, and stood in front of the inconsolable Gloria, encouraging her to stay strong and keep her faith in God.



Martha Ankomah’s mother in a bid to console the bereaved actress asked her not to fret if the support she expects is not pouring in as it ought to, adding that God is the ultimate provider.

“Gloria, my daughter, all I want to tell you is that God gives and he takes back anytime he pleases. The God that created heaven and earth is the same God that will watch over you. You will never be embarrassed in your life. You will make this funeral happen and your enemies will be put to shame. Don’t worry at all, God will provide for you. Be patient. God has good plans for you,” she advised.



After speaking to Gloria, she held her hands and danced with her and other celebrities, with Martha Ankomah and Stacey Amoateng also joining in.



It is an undeniable truth that Gloria has been deeply struck by the death of her mother as she cried at the least chance throughout the ceremony.



Watch the video below:



