Marvelcoin releases 'Pan African Dream'

Musician Marvelcoin has released a song titled 'Pan African Dream'.

The Pan-African musician who is passionate about entrepreneurship and corporate business education composed the song with the hope of entreating the youth to explore more as far as education is concerned.



Kwabena Appiagyei, as the musician is known in real life, on the song, expressed his concern about African leaders looting public funds.



"When President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, reportedly said Africa is a cemetery for Africans, that same night, I had a Pan-African dream. Later, I wrote the song," he said.

Produced by Boger, the song comes at a time some Africans have accused their leaders of corruption, misappropriation of funds, among others.



