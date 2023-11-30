‘Mary and her mother are suffering from mental issues’ - Afia Schwarzenegger as she defends Kuami Eugene

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has lambasted Kuami Eugene’s former house help, Mary and her mother, following their allegations against the highlife musician.

According to her, Mary and her mother’s accusations aren't plausible, considering how supportive the artiste has been to them in the past.



Afia Schwarzenegger, who appears to have been keeping tabs on their disclosures, posited that they could be battling mental issues.



“Now Kuami Eugene’s house help Mary is on a media tour right? She is a fool, she and her mother are suffering from mental issues. She said Kuami Eugene left the house without giving her food. Meanwhile, you are paid like 600 cedis. So if one day you take your money to buy food, is it a sin?



"You live in a house without paying utility bills yet you don’t want to spend a penny on food. It is because of some of these things I don’t want to help people because human beings are ungrateful,” she said.



She continued: “Do you know the rent in Accra alone? Her mother is also claiming that her daughter is now having sickness after staying with Kuami Eugene. Is he the only person to dismiss his househelp? This is not news; do you know the workers I have sacked?”

Meanwhile, the likes of Akuapem Polo, Broda Sammy, and many others have shared their two cents on the situation.



Background



Not too long after Mary stormed media with some allegations about her former boss, her mother joined in the fray.



It would be recalled that Mary, in an interview with Der Mad King TV, claimed that she had starved and even collapsed multiple times while working in Kuami Eugene’s house.



Mary’s mother also claimed that her daughter, after being sacked from the musician’s home, returned with an unidentified sickness that left her in a coma for a while.

“When my daughter left my place, she was totally healthy, but when she came back from his house, she had a serious sickness that no one knew about. She even fell into a coma. We had to take her to a clinic but the doctors there couldn’t do anything about it. So we had to refer her to Tetteh Qwashie,” she said.







