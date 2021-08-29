0
Menu
Entertainment

Massive crowd show up as Stonebwoy performs at the Yam Festival in UK

Stonebwoy New 789.png Stonebwoy performed at the UK Yam Festival

Sun, 29 Aug 2021 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghana’s Stonebwoy performed at the Yam Festival in the United Kingdom yesterday, August 28, 2021.

A massive crowd showed up for the Yam Carnival.

They sang along as the Burniton Music Group boss performed one of his popular songs, ‘Putuu’, in a video available to Zionfelix.net.

The Yam Carnival is a weekend of culture and music from the African diaspora.

It was created by the team behind Afro Nation.

Watch a snippet of Stonebwoy’s performance below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer