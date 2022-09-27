Massive fight, split hits Afia Schwarzenegger’s mafia gang - Nana Tornado alleges

Emil Wood, popularly known as Nana Tornado, has alleged that all is not well in the camp of the mafia gang.

According to him, the gang made up of Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah collapsed after a fight erupted between them on the blind side of social media.



Prior to Tornado’s claims, videos of Diamond Appiah throwing shades at people flaunting an iPhone 14 went viral. At the time, Tracey Boakye had flaunted hers, a development that made some people suspect a possible rift.



“They say only kids and slay queens brag about iPhones,” Diamond’s subtle jab read.



Shortly after, Diamond who seemingly succumbed to pressure also shared a video of herself purchasing an iPhone 14 at an Apple shop overseas.



The third gang member, Afia Schwarzenegger, was asked by a social media user why she hasn’t purchased the latest iPhone yet and she poked her friends in the quest to answer the question.



“Someone people choose to go live on social media just to flaunt her iPhone 14. Well, It’s their choice but I am bigger than that. Even if I have I won’t flaunt it. Come on. I am 40 years old and my mates are flaunting Bentleys, Ferrari’s and so on,” she said.

Although they have not directly confirmed the ongoing rumours of their split, the three friends have been consistently throwing jabs making observers believe all is not well.



Nana Tornado on the other hand, strongly insists that the rumours are entirely true.



According to him, Afia Schwarzenegger has recruited two girls into starting a new group.



“Afia Schwarzenegger and her mafia gang are no more, the group has collapsed and people are not aware of it. They had a huge fight and have since separated. Now, she is rolling with some basic Kumasi girls. These are her new replacements,” Tornado established.



This was after Afia was seen chilling at home with some two Kumasi socialites namely; Abena Payola and Afia Sikapa.



The two whom she randomly refers to as ‘god daughters’ were captured having a good time with the comedienne during a live TikTok video.

Watch the video below:





EB/BB