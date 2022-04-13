1
Menu
Entertainment

Masturbation helps shape relationships and marriages - Grandpa

Grandpa.png Ghanaian actor and social media personality, Grandpa

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian actor and social media personality, Grandpa has given his opinion on whether masturbation among women positively or negatively affects a relationship.

According to him, he agrees with the school of thought that says masturbation is good for couples.

“Masturbation helps women to know their pleasure spots. When she masturbates, she gets to know her body well and figure out where she likes or does not like to be touched so that is how she can teach her man during sex, how he can make her orgasm,” he said.

Speaking on 'In Bed with Adwen’ aired on eTV Ghana, Grandpa said masturbation in women is good for relationships or marriages.

“Masturbation is good because it prevents divorce. Some Women, unfortunately, get married to men who are unable to satisfy them in bed, and in most cases, this pushes the woman to cheat. If the woman chooses masturbation over cheating on her husband which could possibly lead to a divorce, then it is a good thing.”

Grandpa further noted that this is why men need to listen to their women during sex.

On the negative side, he emphasized that masturbation is not good if one is addicted to it.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown here



Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sulley Ali Muntari sued for €97,320 - Report
Police react to viral video of sword-wielding Lebanese
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses