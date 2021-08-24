Maureen Biniyam wins Uncovered Artiste of the Year at GMA USA

US-based Ghanaian vocalist, Maureen Biniyam

Source: AlphaGospel TV, Contributor

US-based Ghanaian vocalist, Maureen Biniyam, over the weekend was crowned US-based Discovery Of The Year at the just ended Ghana Music Awards USA.

Maureen Biniyam who’s known for her vocal dexterity and great songwriting abilities added to her laurels a well-deserved plaque of honor.



“Hello, friends, family, and fans we made it together and I’m here to say thank you so much for your immense support since the inception of my ministry,” Maureen Said.



The 'Love Is Kind' crooner found herself in the same category with Sarah Sings Ayeley Jane, DJ Wise, and Xray Whitney, deejay U Reyner Kwame fredrickpicgh Afua to which she emerged the winner.

Maureen who is blessed with the Gift of songwriting has lots of records to her credit.



Her recent single 'Your Name' (Remix) is out and blessing lives.