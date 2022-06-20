Maurice Ampaw attacks Joyce Blessing’s husband

Joyce Blessing’s husband is a chronic cheat, Maurice Ampaw alleges

Controversial legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has slammed Joyce Blessing’s husband, Dave Joy, for what he has described as crucifying his wife to redeem himself.



Shortly after Joyce Blessing’s supposed drunk video where she was professing love to a certain Kwame went viral, her management took to social media to announce that the said video was meant for her husband.



Dave Joy in a bid to exonerate himself said the Kwame mentioned in Joyce’s video wasn’t him, adding that he is rather identified as Kwabena.

He said although they were married at the time that particular video was recorded, it was sent to another man and not him.



“I’m concerned that she mentioned in the statement that the Kwame she was professing love to in the viral video was me. My name is Kwabena and not Kwame. The ring she wore in the video was the one I gave her on our wedding day but the Kwame she mentioned is certainly not me,” Dave Joy earlier established in Twi language.



But Maurice Ampaw who appears displeased with Dave’s comments has asked him to desist from sinking his wife’s reputation as he is no saint.



“We all know that you started fornicating long before you married Joyce Blessing. You know. The number of girls you have slept with is uncountable. You are not clean or perfect, so, please, don’t act as though you are a saint. There are a lot of details about you. You also have your cheating habit just that they are not out yet," Ampaw fumed.



He continued: "If all the women you have slept with before and during your marriage want to expose you, you cannot stand it. Stop the nonsense. Let us rest and stop making your wife look bad. Stop painting her black to everybody just to save you. You also know you have issues with women so I don’t like this posture.”

Maurice Ampaw has however called for the arrest of Nana Agradaa who leaked the video following her altercation with Joyce Blessing.



Watch the video below:



