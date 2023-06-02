Mautour takes 'Astratoa' rhythms to another level

Mautour takes delight in making sounds from lo

Source: Mautour Getour

It's one thing knowing how to use local instruments for pleasant sounds and it is even more beautiful when rhythms from these indigenous musical instruments are fused with modern-day beats.

One of such persons is Mautour Getour Mautour, affectionately known as Mawutor.



He is an accomplished African instrumentalist from Ghana.



He discovered his passion for traditional African instruments, especially Asratoa known as the thelevi shaker, at an early age and grew up immersed in their symphonic sounds.



As the current Administrator of the Pan-African Youth Orchestra, Mawutor is ardently dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of African music.

He is a well-versed instrumentalist, possessing an unparalleled mastery over the Asratoa (Akans), Kitsikpo (Ewes), and Koshka on the bustling streets of Ghana. He has also performed with Ghanaian musician Kubolor.



Watch the video below:







https://www.instagram.com/g3tour1/