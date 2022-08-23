0
Menu
Entertainment

Mavin Records host 'power of you' festival at KNUST despite suspension of hall-week

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 23 At 12.jpeg Mavin Records organised a programme at the KNUST campus

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: Nana Asempa, Contributor

Despite the restriction on all hall week festivities on the KNUST campus, Elevate Network and Mavin Records were able to put on a fantastic concert within twenty-four hours after moving venues.

The regrettable events that occurred on the KNUST campus between Unity Hall and University Hall on the night of August 18, 2022, prompted the institution's management to cancel all Hall week celebrations with immediate effect. This sad but safe call prompted thousands of Independence Hall students to vent their disgust.

However, the organisers of the Power of You Festival, Elevate Network, did not let their investments go down the drain. The show was moved to the Ahensan Youth Centre, just a five-minute's drive from the show, and how they were able to successfully put out a solid production remains food for thought.

The students then danced and sang along to the choruses while Magixx, Ladipoe, and Crayon performed with local talents such as Kofi Jamar, Lord Paper, and Steeze Afrika.

The international performers who spoke to Mx24 television all expressed their delight at the show's success and how their fears were transformed into awe in just a few hours.

Source: Nana Asempa, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC