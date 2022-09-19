5
Menu
Entertainment

Mawuli Gavor set to marry Remya

Mawuli Gavor 2d.jfif Mawuli Gavor and Remya. Photo credit: KingKwekuAnanse Photography

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor known for his roles in Nollywood movies has released some pre-wedding photos with his girlfriend, Remya.

The lovebirds are set to tie the knots after years of dating.

In photos published by Ghanaian photographer, King Kweku Ananse, the soon-to-be couple adorned in white outfits looked loved-up in each other's embrace.

They couldn't get enough of each other in the photos that have caught the attention of many.

The popular actor known for his striking looks has kept his love relationship with Remy private until the announcement of their union.

Mawuli, known to be a lady's man who is admired by many for his looks and talent has received congratulatory messages from fans on social media as well as on African wedding blogs.

Check out the pre-wedding photos below:







View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kwasi Asante Agyapong (@kingkwekuananse_photography)





OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral