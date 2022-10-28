Maxwell Adjavon details inspiration behind the iMullar sound system

Some patrons at the event

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

The nightlife in Accra is widely considered the ripest moment for parties to come alive.

But that narrative is being downed by a daring afternoon pop-up jam, iMullar Sound System.



The Energy 003 edition of the programme came off at Front/Back in Accra on Saturday, October 22.



By midday, tons of patrons who had converged at the venue met warm-up serenades by Araba.OA with other DJs ready to go.



The eclectic mix of sounds from electric music down to hip-hop and hip-life enriched the space.



Afrolektra, B. Frvnkie, DJ Shagy, Edwvn took turns to heighten the pulse of the experience via the turntables.



It was closed by exciting the duo, DJ Neizer & DJ Juvenile, and the crown could not get enough of the thrill.

The audience was a general mix of Ghanaians and diasporans alike who had found commune in this intriguing getaway from the week’s hustle.



They danced to great music and networked amid the cosy ambience.



In an interview with GQ, Maxwell Adjavon said that iMullar Sound System, there were “no parties that were held during the day that promised what we have gotten used to with our nightlife scene, which has always baffled visitors since not everyone can stay out late. Specific reasons for this anomaly have never been given, and no one has tried to break the status quo until now.”



Meanwhile, the fourth edition is around the corner. December 24th will see a repeat as patrons who missed Saturday’s showdown have already promised to show up this time.



There were some surprise acts such as Kirani Ayat, Larusso, and Yung Demz.



The event was hosted by the iMullar Network.