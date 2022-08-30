0
Maxzy releases video for his new single 'Thank You'

Tue, 30 Aug 2022

Budding Afrobeat/Afropop artiste, Maxzy, has released the official video for his new single ‘thank you’ featuring rapper BoiDope.

'Thank you' was produced by Swaty Beats and the already trending music video was shot by Zeal World and edited by Maxzy himself.

In a short interview with Maxzy, the artist, songwriter, video director revealed that 'Thank you’ was inspired by the street-life and difficulties he saw at Kasoa when returning from a product shoot. He added that' Thank you' is a gratitude song he's 'made for those going through the hustle and bustle of life. This song should inspire them not to give up.'

The 'Only You' hitmaker fell in love with music at the young age of 9 by lip-singing and making renditions to some of his favourite songs.

'Music is my peaceful zone and it gives me the opportunity to express my thoughts and feelings about things I see around,' Maxzy said.

'Thank You' is currently streaming on YouTube and all other digital platforms.



All digital stores

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/maxzymuzik/thank-you-feat-boidope

Source: Maxwell Bonah, Contributor
