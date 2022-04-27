'May God judge you both' - Yul Edochie's first wife angrily reacts

Yul Edochie's first wife, Mary Edochie

Yul Edochie’s wife reacts to husband’s second wife brouhaha

Yul Edochie confirms extramarital affair



Yul Edochie welcomes a child with 'mistress turned second wife'



Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has incurred the wrath of his first and original wife, Mary Edochie, after showcasing his new child with another woman on social media.



Not only did Yul announce his new baby, but he also projected the baby’s mother as his second wife.



“It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife Judy Austin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children,” the post shared on his Instagram read.



Shortly after the post, the popular Nigerian actor has been subjected to public scrutiny with tons of social media users including celebrities lambasting him for his deeds.

It was in this light that Yul Edochie’s first wife, Mary, who obviously felt deranged by the development, took to the comment section and wrote;



“May God will judge you both.”



Her comments have since attracted over 20,000 likes and 5,000 comments from fans across social media.



Meanwhile, the popular Nigerian actor has skyrocketed to number one on Twitter trends following the development.



If Yul Edochie's wife was the one who had a baby with another man, Nigerians will drag her to filth & cancel her, but Yul is getting away with his act cos he's a man; The double standards practiced in today's society is beyond d!sgusting. Men practically get away with everything. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) April 27, 2022

My own is just as Yul Edochie has come out publicly to claim a child from his second wife, I encourage all women to also come out with the children they had for other men whilst in their happy marriage????..... Ka Ekete kwupú Ike???? — Nwa Bia Ije???????? (@fazfunkie) April 27, 2022

Even women who are dating married men and using married men to survive are talking shitt about Yul Edochie, you’ll soon get pregnant for your sugar daddy, just chill. — Shola (@jayythedope) April 27, 2022

Yul Edochie: "It's time for the world to meet my son. Born by my second wife." Yul Edochie's first wife: "May God judge you both"



Gistlover 's handler: pic.twitter.com/Xtq1RR8anO — Sirlau???????? (@SirLau6) April 27, 2022

I agree that polygamy is part of African culture but before you take a second wife, your wife should be in agreement. These are real issues that should be discussed during courtship and not “What is your favorite colour and What is your favorite sex position.”



Yul Edochie — DR.PENKING™ ???????????????? (@drpenking) April 27, 2022

Yul Edochie has a 2nd wife?? I thought they said a marriage with a man whom you stayed with when he is broke will last, how far??? — Maggie???? (@MargaretObi1) April 27, 2022

I’m sure Yul Edochie would have been telling his wife that it’s just work. Lmaoooo. Now work is almost a year. Works name is Munachimso — Miss owonikoko (@wickedsous) April 27, 2022