'May be I'm not Ghanaian to them' - Nektunez cries about being swerved awards

Nektunez, a Ghanaian producer based in the United States, has reacted to the lack of recognition by major awards schemes in the country despite his exceptional work in music and beat production.

The Atlanta-based producer who rose to prominence in 2021 for the production of Ameno Amapiano Remix believes that he is being sidelined by his own country despite the acceptance and celebration from other countries.



In a tweet on Monday, August 5, he wondered whether Ghanaians had a clue about his true nationality. This comes after he bagged a major award in Nigeria.



"May be I'm not Ghanaian to them," read the tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.



Nektunez was adjourned Best Street HipHop Artist of the Year at The Headies with his song, Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wonna Bambam), which featured Nigeria's Goya Menor.



This is not the first time the Ghanaian producer has cried about the lack of support and recognition by Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the Billboard-chart record producer has recorded another banger with his work on ‘God Did Amapiano Remix’ a song by DJ Khaled.



Check out the posts below:









This journey be a long one. No worries https://t.co/t8n2hFhOkU — Nektunez (@nektunez) September 5, 2022

It’s all good ???????? — Nektunez (@nektunez) September 5, 2022

Can’t create so they try to sabotage the creative!!! pic.twitter.com/cCqIFv6SQB — Nektunez (@nektunez) September 4, 2022

