'May this be my portion this year' - Delay's reaction to Rihanna's pregnancy

American singer, Rihanna and Ghana's TV Presenter, Delay

Rihanna is pregnant

American singer shares baby bump photos online



Delay taps into Rihanna's pregnancy



One of Ghana's celebrated television presenters, Deloris Frimpong Manso, professionally known as Delay has prayed for a double portion of American singer, Rihanna's pregnancy anointing on her life.



Delay has hinted that she will have a child in 2022.



On Monday, January 31, Rihanna,33, made it official that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, a singer and record producer.



Delay elated about the news that has gained international attention shared one of Rihanna's viral baby bump photos on her Instagram page.

The post was captioned: "May this be my portion this year!"



Fans of the TV presenter have offered special prayers to God to grant her heart desires.



Babbette Gem wrote: "Amen ma’am… this will definitely be your potion ."



Another, Kofi Peprah commented: "May you get double of what your heart desires. Amen."



Check out the post below:



