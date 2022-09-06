1
Menu
Entertainment

'Maybe I'm not Ghanaian to them' - Nektunez cries about being swerved awards

Nektunez Screenshot 2022 09 06 122156.png Ghanaian producer, Nektunez

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nektunez, a Ghanaian producer based in the United States, has reacted to the lack of recognition by major awards schemes in the country despite his exceptional work in music and beat production.

The Atlanta-based producer who rose to prominence in 2021 for the production of Ameno Amapiano Remix believes that he is being sidelined by his own country despite the acceptance and celebration from other countries.

In a tweet on Monday, August 5, he wondered whether Ghanaians had a clue about his true nationality. This comes after he bagged a major award in Nigeria.

"Maybe I'm not Ghanaian to them," read the tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.

Nektunez was adjourned Best Street HipHop Artist of the Year at The Headies with his song, Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wonna Bambam), which featured Nigeria's Goya Menor.

This is not the first time the Ghanaian producer has cried about the lack of support and recognition by Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the Billboard-chart record producer has recorded another banger with his work on ‘God Did Amapiano Remix’ a song by DJ Khaled.

Check out the posts below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



OPD/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG