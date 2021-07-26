‘Maye Se Mopɛn’ must be adopted in second cycle institutions – OJ urges

Gospel musician, Michael Oware Sakyi (OJ)

Gospel musician, Michael Oware Sakyi, popularly Minister OJ, has recommended that his hit song ‘Maye Se Mopɛn’ be adopted by the managers of the country’s education sector to guide the lives of students.

In an interview with Agyemang Prempeh (Agyemang Nie) on Power Entertainment on Power FM, the songwriter said the motive behind that song was to speak to the conscience of the youth of the country to tone down on certain habits like womanizing, drug addiction, and alcoholism.



‘Maye Se Mopɛn’ which literally means ‘I was once like you’ was written and sung by the UK-based Gospel musician to recount the stories of adults who spent their youthful years engaging in social vices but lived to regret in their old age.



OJ said the leaders of the country have not focused on the upcoming generation but rather channel their energy on “adults who won’t live long on the earth”.



He would not reject any offer to embark on a nationwide tour to speak to teenagers in high schools on how to live their lives so they don’t regret it in the future.



“I don’t mind going on a ‘Mayɛ sɛ mopɛn’ nationwide tour in secondary schools when called upon to do so,” he disclosed.

His willingness is informed by the rate at which the youth are engaging in hard drugs and other social vices which security analysts have described as a national security threat.



OJ writes songs to motivate and inspire hope. He says he writes songs based on the happenings in society.



He has released a new song 'Meduru' that is already enjoying airplay in the country.



'Meduru' which means ‘I’ll get there' is to inspire hope to Gospel lovers who want to be achievers.



OJ has hit songs such as ‘ɛte sɛn’, ‘Onipa hia moa’, ‘Fa mpaebo’ among others.