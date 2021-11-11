Mayorkun narrates why it took him 3 years to release an album

Popular Nigerian singer, Mayorkun has explained the reason behind his delayed album.

According to Mayorkun, it took him three years to release an album because he felt it wasn't time.



He revealed that aside from his feature with Victony on a song dubbed "Holy Father", he has another song with the popular rapper.



He stated that he has a couple of songs with Ghanaian artiste, Gyakie

He made this known in an interview with Boombuzz.



Watch the full interview below:



