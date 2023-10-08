McBrown dispels rumours of rift as she meets Despite, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Fadda Dickson in public

Nana Ama McBrown with Despite, Dr. Ofori Sarpong and Fadda Dickson

For some time now, there have been some speculations that there is some bad blood between Ghanaian screen goddess Nana Ama Mcbrown and her former bosses at United Television.

A lot of these speculations started after Mcbrown’s shocking move from United Television as the host of United Showbiz for a new role at Media General’s Onua TV as the host of Onua Showtime back in March 2023.



Well, all these rumors have finally been shot down after a video surfaced online from the wedding reception of Mandy Ofori Sarpong, the second daughter of Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and her partner, George Locher.



The lavish reception, which took place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Grand Arena in Osu, Accra, had McBrown radiating elegance in a stunning green corset dress when she arrived at the program in the company of the charismatic Okay FM/UTV presenter, Abeiku Santana.



Just when the reception was about to end, McBrown was seen in the company of two distinguished personalities, Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong, who also happened to be her former bosses and owners of UTV.



What followed was a heartwarming exchange of hugs and a lively conversation with Despite, dispelling any rumors of lingering animosity between them. The actress and television presenter showcased her warm and friendly nature, proving that there was no bad blood between them.

McBrown‘s interactions didn’t stop there; she also engaged in delightful conversations with Fadda Dickson and Kennedy Osei, further highlighting the amicable atmosphere at the reception.



The videos and images capturing McBrown’s presence at Mandy Ofori Sarpong’s wedding reception quickly circulated on social media, causing a wave of excitement among her fans.



Watch the video below:



