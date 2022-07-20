McBrown doesn't permit her house helps to cook husband's meals - Sally Mann

Maxwell Mensah and wife, actress Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama earns tag as a good wife

Sally Mann wades into Tornado and McBrown's beef



Sally says Maxwell adores McBrown amidst rumours



Actress Nana Ama McBrown has been touted as a good wife who diligently serves and respects her husband, Maxwell Mensah, despite her celebrity status, wealth, and influence in the entertainment industry.



According to entertainment pundit, Sally Mann, in all the years she has worked with the actress, there was not a single instance where she disrespected her lover, much less the man she is married to, adding that Maxwell also loves and adores his wife.



Speaking in the actress's defence, Sally claimed that the host of United Showbiz doesn't allow any of her caretakers to prepare meals for her beloved husband as she prefers to attend to him as a 'good wife'.



"There is nothing not to love about Nana Ama. It will be hard for any man who dates her to call for a breakup. I am a personal witness to it. She is not like those women who look down on their husbands due to their celebrity status. Nana Ama McBrown personally cooks for her husband, she serves her husband. She will wake up at dawn to serve her husband and couldn't complain," Sally stated on TV XYZ's Power Entertainment.

She added that Nana Ama, with all her wealth, has respect for her husband who doubles as her manager.



Commenting on the actress's recent beef with actor, Nana Tornado, Sally gave the reason why Maxwell Mensah personally placed a call to Tornado and pleaded with him to cease fire.



"Every man she ever dated went crazy over this trait. No wonder Maxwell placed that call to Tornado. His move has 'shut up' critics...Nana Ama is a definition of a good woman. She slays on social media and still treats her husband right," she said.



Watch the video below:







