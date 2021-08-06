McBrown responds to claims she is unable to control 'United Showbiz’ panelists

Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown

• Nana Ama McBrown said she has total control over her show

• According to the actress, she deliberately allows her panellists to speak their minds



• Scores of individuals have bemoaned the direction in which McBrown sometimes stirs her show



Ghanaian actress cum TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown has refuted some assertions that she is unable to control her panellists during discussions on her show.



There has been a popular notion in recent times that Nana Ama McBrown lacked control of her United Showbiz program while some suggested that she needs professional training in that respect.



Other observers said the show is being stirred by the panellists instead of the host (McBrown).

It can be recalled that Mona Gucci also cited an instance where panellists Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Kwame A-Plus passed disparaging comments about guests and got away with it without being cautioned.



After her appearance on the show sometime in February 2021, she recalled certain times where she sat down and watched panellists grill guests and asked most of the questions.



But reacting to all of these assertions, the United Showbiz presenter said she likes to offer the platform for her guests to thoroughly speak their mind, and not that she is being too lenient as many people think.



“I am an actress and I know how it feels when you are prevented from pouring your feelings out. I allow them to say whatever bothers them then we find a better solution for it. I will not be happy if I cannot express my emotions on a particular issue,” she stated in an interview with Graphic showbiz.