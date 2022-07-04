2
Menu
Entertainment

McBrown rocks 3 completely different looks as she returns as United Showbiz host

Nana Ama McBrown 3d Media personality, Nana Ama McBrown

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Ama McBrown announces comeback

McBrown slays on United Showbiz

Host makes grand entry in kente

Fans of Nana Ama McBrown have been waiting for months for her return to United Showbiz due to her long break that saw some celebrities stepping in as guest hosts of the popular weekend entertainment show.

On July 2, the actress and media personality made a grand entry into her hosting duties after fans were informed of her return on television.

McBrown made a statement with her choice of outfits. She served three different looks, first kente regalia fit for a queen.

Her second and third looks were put together by Ghanaian designers, Yoli Koomson and Lauren Haute Couture, who styled her to perfection.

Her guests gave her kind compliments for the effort she put into slaying for the night.

The highlight was when the host transformed completely into two separate looks after her entry performance.

According to fans, a lot of hard work went into creating her looks, right from hair, makeup to shoes and accessories.

Check out the outfits McBrown wore:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ???????????? ???????????????????? (@utvghana)



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong