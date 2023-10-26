McBrown’s divorce saga: Just like you, our marriages can also fail – Schwarzenegger to critics

Nana AMA McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah

Afia Schwarzenegger has asked netizens to desist from criticizing and sharing unsolicited opinions on the lives of celebrities.

Wading into the ongoing discussion surrounding Nana Ama McBrown’s alleged failed marriage and the excitement it has created on social media, Afia has asked individuals to exercise some level of decorum while tackling issues pertaining to the private lives of celebrities.



She said celebrities aren’t superhuman, adding that they also experience life crises just like every other individual.



“Always remember that even though celebrities possess some unique talent, they are humans. So just like you, they will experience failed marriages, and their marriages can also crash. Just like you, they can also get cheated. They get drunk and do other things just like you do. Cut us some slack. Enough of the badmouthing, because you are also not perfect,” she expressed.



She, however, chided netizens saying, their lives aren’t any better.



“You are not any better. Are you better? It’s because your issues are not on social media because some of you are carrying scarier problems. Some of you have a lot of skeletons in your cupboard. Give us a break,” she added.



Her statements were backed by other celebrities who took to the comment section of her post to share their reactions.

Background



Social media has been engulfed with rumours alleging that Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Mr. Maxwell Mensah, are currently separated.



The rumours also stated that Maxwell is intensively involved with a side chick who has taken over his wife’s spot, thereby plunging his marriage into jeopardy.



