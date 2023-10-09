McBrown trolled for ‘stealing’ the spotlight at Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s daughter’s wedding

George and Mandy (left) and Nana Ama Mcbrown dancing on the right

One thing that went unnoticed at Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s daughter’s wedding, was the manner in which Nana Ama McBrown disrupted the newlyweds' private dance moment.

At the wedding reception, King Promise was performing his new hit, Terminator, to the couple, who were being cheered on by friends and family.



The newlyweds, Mandy and George, took center stage and were seen having a good time while performing the ‘Terminator’ dance challenge.



Midway through the performance, McBrown, out of the blue, stormed the stage, passionately hugged King Promise, and started dancing.



The attention and cheers from the crowd suddenly diverted to McBrown, and a sudden gloom was spotted on the bride’s face.



The newlyweds’ zeal dropped while McBrown was captured in high spirits still rigorously grooving on the stage.

This development has since stirred tons of disapproval from netizens on social media.



They have condemned the actress for what they describe as her usual habit of ‘stealing one’s shine’ at events.



EB/BB