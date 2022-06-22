McDan's comment defeats the purpose of marriage - Counselor Frank Adofoli

Counselor Frank Edem Adofoli

McDan drops 'controversial' advice to men

Businessman says some men marry women to pay their bills



Counselor punches holes into McDan's opinion on wives not 'paying' bills



A piece of advice delivered by Ghanaian businessman, Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan has sparked a debate on social media.



Some individuals have expressed their displeasure over his 'controversial' comment on the occasion of Father's Day.



“Your wife’s salary is her salary. Don’t come home and fight your wife because she can afford to pay the fees. Even if she’s paying the fees try to take it over, be seen to be very responsible. I am very particular about that because a lot of fathers lately are marrying because they want women to pay their bills. Don’t be a man that a woman pays their bills”, McDan stated on Joy Prime.

Counselor Frank Adofoli believes that the "statements defeat the purpose of marriage and not just that, it is also problematic."



He explained that wives are to support their husbands in providing for the needs of the family and not solely leave the bills to the man to settle just because he is the head of the family.



Counselor Adofoli in a Facebook post on June 21, posed some questions to the businessman known for his influence in the country.



He added that the love a married couple shares should be strong enough for them to come to an agreement to build their family, regardless of who might be paying a greater part of the bills at home.



"How good is a friendship where one is constantly told never to help the other in times of trouble? The role of the wife is a Helper (one who balances him) or a help mate (counterpart who is] suitable and complementary for him). If the wife is not willing to help the husband when she is in a position to help then what's the purpose of marriage?" he quizzed.

He added that women are now empowered to take up jobs and positions that fetch them huge income, the reason why they are more than capable to provide for their family, unlike years ago when they were married to just become housewives.



"In today’s generation, women are working, educated and in a position to support their family or spouse," parts of the post read.











