McDan's wife gives him a lavish birthday surprise

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghanaian business magnate Daniel McKorley, chairman and CEO of McDan Group of Companies’ wife Abigail gave him a pleasant surprise on his 51st birthday.

McKorley who is an extremely busy person was scheduled to travel but his wife Abigail managed to convince him to return home and he arrived to a big surprise party inside his East Legon mansion.

The McDan CEO who said he wanted a quite birthday this year had no choice than to celebrate his special day with friends and family who had gathered to celebrate with him.

He danced with his wife and children exchanged pleasantries with guests present and proceeded to an after-party inside his private nightclub for the after-party, after cutting the birthday cake.

Some familiar faces present includes Bolaray, Nathaniel Attoh Johnny Hughs, Lexis Bill, John Dumelo’s wife gift, Laryea Kingston, and Derek Boateng, among others.

Watch the full exclusive video below:



Source: peacefmonline.com
