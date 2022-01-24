‘Me feeli trolling no’ - Juliet Bawuah teases Nigerians after losing to Tunisia

Juliet Bawuah teases Nigerians

Ghanaian sports journalist Juliet Bawuah has teased the Super Eagles after they were kicked out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The sports journalist who has been working hand in hand with Super Sports in South Africa to report on the tournament happening in Cameroon shared a video with what has been described by some persons as a mischievous grin while on a plane.



The video she shared on Twitter, Sunday, January 23, came with a caption that read “Me feeli trolling no. No noise pollution. We get back to serious work tomorrow. ”

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, when the Black Stars of Ghana lost their last group C game to Comoros, Nigerian trolls were out in full force on Twitter.



At the time, the Super Eagles - the Nigerians team - had won their first two games. They subsequently beat Equatorial Guinea to finish top of their group.



In a battle of Eagles - Carthage vs. Super - in the round of 16 clash in Garoua, the Tunisians prevailed thanks to a lone goal by Youssef Msakni. He beat Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye with a long-range effort two minutes into the second half. The Tunisians held on to knock Nigeria out.



