Meddling in controversies doesn't keep musicians relevant - Kweku Darlington

Musician, Kweku Darlington

Source: GNA

Rising music sensation Kweku Darlington has opined that meddling in controversies does not make them relevant, but rather has adverse effects on their careers.

According to the "Sika Aba Fie" hitmaker, musicians should make their songs to keep them relevant in the music industry thus serving music fans with back-to-back hits.



Kweku Darlington, who just released "Aketsia" featuring Medikal and Nigerian artiste Laycon, said thriving on positive vibes grows your career especially for upcoming artistes.



Despite admitting that controversial issues were part of the industry gimmicks, Kweku Darlington opined that it was meant for well-established artistes who can withstand the backlash that comes out of it.



"I believe that the core aim of every artiste should be serving your fans with quality music and letting your good music keep you relevant. You could pay a price for bad publicity especially in a very competitive music space like ours, so keeping the vibes positive around you is very key,'' he told GNA Entertainment in an interview.



Kweku Darlington added that he was excited about the collaboration with Laycon and was hopeful the song would make waves in Nigeria.

"My first hit single "Sika Aba Fie" was very big in Nigeria and I wanted to appreciate their support by featuring Laycon who is undoubtedly one of the biggest artistes in Nigeria," he said.



He revealed that he planned to embark on a music tour in Nigeria in the coming months which he said was aimed at strengthening the bond between Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes as well as music-loving fans.



Kweku Darlington disclosed that he was preparing his first debut album which would be released later in the year with many top artistes featured on it.



Kweku Darlington who is currently promoting his "Aketesia" single has released entrancing visuals of the single, arguably one of the best music videos released so far.