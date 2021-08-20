Media criticizes celebrities more than celebrate them – Bossu Kule

Artiste manager, Bossu Kule

Bossu Kule, artiste manager for Sista Afia, has expressed his discontent at the Ghanaian showbiz media concerning how they negatively attack thriving artistes.

According to the highly renowned talent manager, Ghanaian artistes can match their Nigerian counterparts but the media is not aiding with their malicious attacks on artistes.



Bossu Kule opined in a Facebook post that Sarkodie’s ‘No Pressure’ project should have been discussed on radio and television and getting massive airplay but rather his brouhaha about not picking phone calls is dominating the media landscape.



Bossu Kule says Sarkodie not picking up calls should be regarded as personal issues and would not help push Ghanaian music to anywhere and that this approach wouldn’t help.

He quizzed: “Does any media house sit down with pundits to discuss Jay Z not picking up Kanye’s calls? This doesn’t help project them so it’s nobody’s business but over here in Ghana that is what our media will talk about and blasting their celebrities as if they are ‘just regular’.



He added: “Let these pundits leave the air for one year and not talk about any talent on their platforms and see how the music industry will propel without them.”



Bossu Kule ended his post by making a clarion call on the need to support our superstars more and not slow down their game with their negative criticisms because these are ours.