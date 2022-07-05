Media personalities who were with EIB Network in its ‘good days’

Seasoned media personalities who left EIB

Prior to January 2020, the Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network was one of the most sought-after, high-ranking media firms in the country.

The media outlet had great and seasoned radio and television personalities on its staff.



The media firm was also recognized as one of the wealthiest in the country with adequate financial resources to embark on major projects in the area of journalism, as well as towards their social and corporate responsibilities.



However, EIB’s glam and glory were cut short briefly after the historic banking sector cleanup that happened in Ghana between August 2017 and January 2020.



The banking sector cleanup allowed indigenous banks to take over some non-performing banks in the country with the sole aim of strengthening Ghana’s banking sector.



Unibank, a financial institution believed to be one of the financial bedrocks of EIB was affected and briefly after that, the finances of EIB also began to nosedive.



On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, workers of EIB went on a strike over unpaid salaries, giving evidence to the rumours that things are no longer rosy at EIB.



On the back of this, GhanaWeb takes a look back at its glory days when the brand boasted of some of the most seasoned media personalities this country can boast of, but who have since moved on to other interests in other institutions due to the financial challenges that rocked it.



Funny Face



Then in his prime, comedian Funny Face was part of the network’s Saturday morning show, ‘The Morning Zoo’.



The comedian never made public his reasons for exiting EIB.





Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku



Naa Ashorkor was one of the famous faces of EIB, however, in 2017, Naa Ashorkor joined Joy FM.







AJ Sarpong



Right after Naa Ashorkor’s departure from EIB, AJ Sarpong also left in 2017 for Omni Media, the operators of Citi FM and Citi TV.







Robert Nii Arday Clegg Snr



Nii Arday was one of the notable faces of EIB Network but he also packed up and left the company in 2017 in pursuit of a private career. He was the host of the morning show, Morning Starr.







Sammy Forson



Sammy Forson was with EIB’s Live FM but ditched the station in 2018 to join Joy FM.

The exact reason till now is unknown but judging from the period he left, it is likely linked to finances.







Anita Erskine



Right after Sammy Forson’s exit, Anita Erskine quit working with the EIB network in 2018.



She was on the drive-time show, Starr Drive with Bola Ray.







Kafui Dei



Kafui Dei’s exit was a big blow to the patrons of the various stations of EIB and to the management.



It was after Kafui’s departure that Bola Ray, the Chief Executive Officer of EIB, made it public that his star players were quitting his firm over owed arrears.



Kafui was the host of Starr FM's morning show.





Giovani Caleb



Prior to his work at TV3, Giovani Caleb was with the EIB network but he also had to leave for a more favourable company. Giovani took over from Bola Ray as host of the drivetime show, Starr Drive.







Berla Mundi



Berla Mundi also had to leave EIB over some salary arrears. She was on GHOne TV.



She left the media firm with her long-time friend, Giovani Caleb.







Baisiwa Dowuona-Hammond



Baisiwa Dowuona-Hammond exited EIB at the dawn of 2018 to pursue a private career.



She is currently with the public relations unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





KOD



After five years with EIB, he parted ways with the network in 2020.



While with EIB, he was Head of Events and the host of 360 Live. Later, he moved to Starr FM to host The Zone and Starr Dive.







Jon Germaine



Jon Germaine announced his departure from the EIB network in 2020 after five years and nine months with the brand.



While there, he was host of ‘Drop off’, and ‘The Zone.’







EAN/EA