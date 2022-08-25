Media pushes too much negativity - Stacy

Stacy Amoateng

Media personality and entrepreneur Anastasia Manuela Amoateng, popularly referred to as Stacy Amoateng, has expressed worry that the media often gives too much attention to negative reportage instead of the positive.

She made this remark on Accra 100.5 FM’s ‘Entertainment Capital’ hosted by Nana Romeo on Saturday, 20 August, 2022.



Stacy’s daughter, 16-year-old Calista Amoateng, has been crowned Miss Teen Tourism World 2022 and she was elaborating on Calista’s chosen project which is to help alleviate poverty among children.



She gave various illustrations to show Calista’s passion to reach out to deprived children and told a story of a moment they shared in a suburb of Accra.



“The other day when I did a free health screening [exercise] at Nima, my daughter Calista and her younger sister came along. They were surprised [when we got there]. They asked so this is in Accra?”



The philanthropist recalls her children exclaiming in shock, “But they said Nima is very rowdy, and the people are not nice.”



She said, contrary to what her children had heard, “they walked through Nima and they were safe. Nobody did them any harm, nobody tried to attack them to take their phone.”

“Ah! So, mummy, Nima is cool and people make it look like Nima is not cool.”



“Sometimes we need to let them have these experiences to have the positive vibe because, we the media folks, sometimes we are to blame; we push the negativity more than the positives.”



A television presenter and producer, Stacy holds a Ghana Peace Award recognising her efforts in supporting women and children in need.



She expressed hope that in view of her daughter's Miss Teen Tourism World 2022 crown, they’d both return to the Accra suburb called Nima to continue the charity work and added Calista had made friends during their last visit.



Miss Teen Tourism World 2022 was held in Manila, Philippines.