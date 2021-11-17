Medikal and I have more than 5 properties – Fella Makafui discloses

Fella Makafui and Medikal own several houses in Accra

Fella Makafui flaunts her new mansion



Fella Makafui and Medikal builds 4-bedroom house for daughter



Ghanaian actress and socialite, Fella Makfui, has disclosed that together with her husband, they have been able to put up more than 5 houses.



Fella Makafui who took blogger Zionfelix on a tour in their new four-bedroom mansion said they have been blessed enough to own lots of properties at this age.



One can recall that the couple took to social media by storm when they suddenly out doored their new home a few days ago.



The all-white plush building which comes with high ceilings, marble floors and luxurious décor also had their daughter’s name ‘Island’ boldly customized in the swimming pool.

When asked how she feels about her new home, elated Fella Makafui said it is not the first time she and her husband have built a house.



“It’s great, but this is not the first time I am building, or we are doing something like this. We have a lot of properties. More than 5 properties,” she told Zionfelix.



It can be recalled that many Ghanaian celebrities including Joey B, Shatta Wale, and many others thronged Fella Makafui and Medikal’s home for their grand housewarming party held on November 14, 2021.



Watch the video below







