Medikal brags about his love for Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale hugging Medikal

Medikal says he can't have a problem with Shatta Wale

Medikal claims he understands Shatta Wale



Shatta Wale insults Nigerians at ‘Freedom Concert’



Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal has explained that Shatta Wale and himself share great love and understanding which goes beyond being blood relations.



“Shatta is someone who is very sceptical in choosing, and I don’t believe that he is someone who I could get a problem with because I understand him and he does too.



“When I love you it is deeper than blood, and that is how he is too”, he said in pidgin on Takoradi-based Connect FM.



The “Omoada” crooner noted that for them, they are too focused on their works to pay attention to the negativity people try to surround them with.

The bond between Medikal and Shatta Wale grew stronger when the two artistes were arrested and remanded for alleged offences.



Shatta Wale and his team members on October 18, 2021, allegedly published false news that the singer had been shot by some unknown gunmen and was receiving treatment at an unidentified medical facility.



The four pleaded not guilty of all charges against them when they appeared in court.



Medikal, on the other hand, brandished a gun on social media and has besides pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful display of arms and ammunition.



On Tuesday 15, 2022, the Attorney General opposed the release of Ruger 9mm pistol belonging to him when his Lawyers filed an application for the release of the weapon.



The two musicians have since their release from custody been spotted at different places having fun.