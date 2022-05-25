Medikal celebrates Agya Koo

Popular Kumawood actor, Agya Koo

Kumawood actor Agya Koo celebrated on social media



Popular Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has eulogized Kumawood actor Agya Koo on his birthday which falls on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.



Labeling him as his favorite actor, the ‘Stubborn Academy' hitmaker took to Twitter to share a message, highlighting his love for Agya Koo’s movies.



“Happy birthday Agya Koo, I love your movies,” Medikal wrote on Twitter.



Born on May 25, 1969, the popular comic actor who turned 53 years today has reportedly starred in over 200 Ghanaian movies including Asoreba, Obaatanpa, Away Bus, Black Star, Ma Tricki among many others.

Prior to his booming movie career, Agya Koo also starred in the Popular ‘Keysoap Concert Party’ series.



He also forms part of the few Ghanaian actors who have received a national award from President John Agyekum Kufuor.



