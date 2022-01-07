0
Menu
Entertainment

Medikal claims supremacy over drill music, says each artiste owes him 20% of their profits

Medikal92 Ghanaian rapper, Medikal

Fri, 7 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medikal blasted on Twitter for claiming ownership of Ghanaian drill music

Social media divided over which artiste birthed Ghanaian drill music

Asakaa boys touted ‘drill music champions’ in Ghana

Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as ‘Medikal’ has asked all Ghanaian artistes making hits from drill music to contribute 20% off their profits to him.

The Ghanaian rapper while stating that he birthed drill music has asked rappers benefiting from the music genre to do the needful.

Unclear what necessitated such comments, Medikal took to Twitter on January 7, 2022, and wrote;

“Any artiste making hits off Drill owes me 20 percent on any song, I birth this.”

Meanwhile, some individuals on social media have disagreed with Medikal’s statements adding that it was rather the ‘Asakaa’ boys including the likes of O Kenneth, Jay Bhad, Kwaku DMC, Reggie, City Boys, Sean Lifer, Kawabanga, and others who started the drill movement in Ghana.

It can be recalled that the Asakaa boys who drew their inspiration from the late American drill music champion, Pop Smoke, dominated the Ghanaian music industry with all kinds of bangers sometime in 2020 during the COVID-19 era.

Jay Bhad in particular is known for his baritone voice range, reminiscent of the late Pop Smoke’s sound.

Medikal on the other hand released his first hit drill song titled ‘La hustle’ off the truth Album sometime in September 2020.

Read the tweets below:















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: