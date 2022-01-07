Medikal claims supremacy over drill music, says each artiste owes him 20% of their profits

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal

Medikal blasted on Twitter for claiming ownership of Ghanaian drill music

Social media divided over which artiste birthed Ghanaian drill music



Asakaa boys touted ‘drill music champions’ in Ghana



Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as ‘Medikal’ has asked all Ghanaian artistes making hits from drill music to contribute 20% off their profits to him.



The Ghanaian rapper while stating that he birthed drill music has asked rappers benefiting from the music genre to do the needful.



Unclear what necessitated such comments, Medikal took to Twitter on January 7, 2022, and wrote;

“Any artiste making hits off Drill owes me 20 percent on any song, I birth this.”



Meanwhile, some individuals on social media have disagreed with Medikal’s statements adding that it was rather the ‘Asakaa’ boys including the likes of O Kenneth, Jay Bhad, Kwaku DMC, Reggie, City Boys, Sean Lifer, Kawabanga, and others who started the drill movement in Ghana.



It can be recalled that the Asakaa boys who drew their inspiration from the late American drill music champion, Pop Smoke, dominated the Ghanaian music industry with all kinds of bangers sometime in 2020 during the COVID-19 era.



Jay Bhad in particular is known for his baritone voice range, reminiscent of the late Pop Smoke’s sound.



Medikal on the other hand released his first hit drill song titled ‘La hustle’ off the truth Album sometime in September 2020.

The Asakaa boys and Kumerica boys wey make the Sound popular make Medikal hop on the trend get hit out of it sef bed but ebi him wey want claim sey he bring am…You ppl!????????‍♂️ https://t.co/RteyF00NOz — UdeyBoreMeRuff!!! (@sharpa18) January 7, 2022

We have a whole drill playlist on Spotify called Asakaa just so you know https://t.co/KZWrBe6h91 — LondonBOY INNIT???????????????? (@99barima) January 7, 2022

Why are some Accra artists like this? Asakaa boys literally made that sound, not only that they also made it popular and got some of the biggest co-signs ever, RIP Virgil. So tell us how you birth it? Trying to erase history and what Living Life Records achieved. Funfooler https://t.co/DhqrkleSRP — Desmond Tutu (@3kp3rankinG) January 7, 2022

Medical Why don’t you make it hit from yourself and take all the 100% Asakaa.. anibre bcne bekum bibinii https://t.co/Asq027AnI6 — both_ team 2 score Nyame (@both_team_Nyame) January 7, 2022

#Asakaa till death ☠️.. we fuck with the Asakaa boys only, they for the streets and we also belong to the street so we blood niqqa's .. more wins for them 2022,we grinding solo and so it will be ???????????? — 5 cedis (@rpinkrah13) December 31, 2021

Before that Asakaa dey do plenty drill so I am confused.. but 20% makes it clear that 80% belongs to the asakaa boys — Oxygen???? (@bonsunam) January 7, 2022

2022 Leave Hiphop & Drill music for Asakaa boys !! The rest we are going back to Azonto ???????????? — Kofi Sark ➐ (@kofiwest_gh) January 1, 2022