Medikal dashes Davido $1000 after he shared his account details on Twitter soliciting funds

Thu, 18 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghpage.com

Medikal has registered his name as the first Ghanaian musician to dash Davido $1000.

This philanthropic act comes after Davido who is currently in Dubai challenged his friends and fans to send him N1 million, saying he has always been in a position of lifting others and now he wanted them to return the favour.

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, via a post on social media confirmed the alert from the Ghanaian rapper just a few minutes after he put out the request.

He wrote; “First Alert from Ghana @amgmedikal”

