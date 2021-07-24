Medikal deceived me - 'Emotional' Sister Derby tells Sam George

Sister Derby kissing Medikal [L]; Sam George

Sister Derby has set the record straight after Sam George dragged her ex-boyfriend, Medikal, in their disagreement concerning the anti-gay bill.

Sam George’s reply to Sister Derby’s tweet tagging him as a perverted backward thinker has festered open wounds. Sam George dragged her ex-boyfriend, Medikal, into their sparring match and also roasted her music career.



Sister Derby, who is scandalized over the new direction of the digs, has penned an emotional query to the Member of Parliament for his uncalled-for reference. According to Sam George, he chose a personal punch because Sister Derby, calling him a perverted backward thinker, was a personal attack.



In his defence, he wrote, “When you throw peebles at me, expect rocks in return. She who sows a storm would certainly reap the whirlwind.”

In rebuttal, Sister Derby questioned his moral judgement and denied claims that she brought the abuse upon herself. She pointed out that her description was an excerpt from his (Sam George’s) tweet and nothing more.



She wrote, “What be Peebles? You mean pebbles? No one attacked you personally. I responded exactly to the contents of your tweet. You are constantly exposing your sexist nature and also acting childish. We have the lives of innocent people at stake, and you mock me for being deceived. An MP?!”



