Medikal declares sex strike

Rapper Medikal

Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, known in showbiz as Medikal, has stated his intention to take a break from all sexual activities, quit smoking and drinking alcohol to pave the way for work on his upcoming project.

The celebrated rapper married to actress Fella Makafui on Wednesday evening took to his Twitter page to indicate that the sex strike is part of measures to dedicate his time and energy to produce his 'Planning & Plotting' album.



"From today, no more drinking & smoking! Dedicating my time fully to the Planning & Plotting album. Thank you," he announced to his 318,000 fans.



In a separate post sighted by GhanaWeb, the leader of the 'Stubborn Academy' wrote: "Might not have sex till this album drops sha. I’m putting a lot into this, thanks."



Fans of the rapper who took over his comment section after his declarations disclosed that they expect the very best from the Sowutuom rapper.



Medikal already has a couple of EPs and an album to his credit.



