Medikal enlists ex-girlfriend Sister Derby for new 2-in-1 song; 'Cold & Trophies'

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Medikal has released a new Hiphop song and surprisingly, it features his former girlfriend Deborah Vanessa, alias Sister Derby.

Titled 'Cold & Trophies', the song appears to be 2-in-1 and spans 5 minutes and 9 seconds.

It was released today, Thursday, March 9, 2023, together with a music video.

Beginning with 'Cold', the first scene of the music video shows the former lovers entering a sports car – Sister Derby, in a red dress with red-framed glasses, assumes the driver's seat.

Medikal, on the other hand, raps donning a black and white jacket with dark shades on, as stunt bikers display their talent on the road accompanying the sports car he is in.

"The street is cold, cold, cold, cold. Everyday, I make more dough, dough, dough, dough..." Medikal sings on the hook.

Sister Derby plays no part, vocally, in 'Cold'.

Part 2 of the song, 'Trophies', begins from the 2 minute and 14 second time mark.

From this point onwards, Medikal, first, and then Sister Derby perform predominantly in a falsetto voice.

"Life is a bi*** but I won a trophy. African mermaid like Sister Derby," Samuel Frimpong, alias Medikal, sings on the hook, standing at a microphone with Deborah petting a dog on a sofa behind him.

Immediately after the beat drop, Derby stands to dance, back to the camera in a fuchsia cheerleader skirt, assuming a video vixen's role – Medikal relaxes in the sofa, watching with shades on.



The colour grading for the 'Cold' & 'Trophies' swings between black-and-white and coloured.

In 2017, Medikal and Sister Derby, dating, released a hit titled 'Too Risky'.

Not too long after, the pair broke up and Medikal started seeing actress Fella Makafui.

In response, on November 7, 2018, Sister Derby released a song titled 'Kakalika Love' mocking Medikal and Fella as she likened their erstwhile secret affair to cockcroaches hiding from the light.

Medikal married Fella in March 2020.

At least five months after the traditional wedding, the newly-weds welcomed their first child, a girl.

'Cold & Trophies' is Medikal and Sister Derby's first collaboration after their breakup and consequent bad blood.

Source: classfmonline.com
