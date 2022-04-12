Medikal hints on the release of groundbreaking albums

Medikal, Ghanaian rap star

Ghanaian rap star, Medikal, has revealed plans to release two colossal albums this year.

He noted that the second version of his debut album is titled, “Disturbation II” and “Planning and Plotting”



In an interview on Y107.9 FM’s “Myd Morning Radio Show” with Rev Erskine, the “Stubborn Academy” pioneer said he began working on these projects during his ‘Deeper Than Blood’(DTB) US tour with Shatta Wale.



Medikal also disclosed the release of his collaboration with US based Ghanaian artiste, Nova Blaq as he indicated his “Planning and Plotting” album will feature American music stars.

“I worked with a couple of people during the tour and shouts to Nava Blaq. I have a project with him and he’s very good. I worked with a couple top American artistes to bring out some dope tunes. Hopefully they’ll be on ‘planning and plotting’ and ‘Disturbation II, which is coming out soon,” he shared.



Medikal flew to the States in a collaborative tour with Shatta Wale dubbed “Deeper Than Blood” tour, flaunting their ‘jet-trotting’ moments as they traveled across different states. The two thrilled fans with epic performances at the various auditoriums.